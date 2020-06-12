BZAM Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release Date Revised

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 25, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF), a leading Canadian cannabis producer, will release its Q4 and full year 2022 consolidated financial results after market close on Friday, April 28, 2023 and hold a conference call with analysts on Monday, May 1, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://app.webinar.net/DwAboV7MVJX

The financial results release and related investor call have been delayed by two business days from the previously scheduled dates due to the additional time required by KPMG to complete final audit procedures in connection with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: May 1, 2023; Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To instantly join the conference call, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and have your phone connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3z6WlYj

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 90926059

A replay of the call will also be available through May 4, 2023, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 926059#).

About BZAM Ltd

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity, sustainability and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, TABLE TOP, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BZAM". BZAM's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information, please visit www.bzam.com

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

