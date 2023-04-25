LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires Human API

April 25, 2023
ATLANTA, April 25, 2023

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, today announced it has acquired Human API, a leading provider of a proprietary consumer-driven data platform. LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Human API will deliver a next-generation consumer consent management solution that enables more seamless delivery of data. This approach empowers consumers with better access to their healthcare data and insurance resources that can improve care coordination and automate life insurance underwriting.

"Together, we can put digitized healthcare information more quickly at the fingertips of the people who need it – whether that be consumers, healthcare organizations or life insurance carriers," said Bill Madison, CEO of Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Human API and LexisNexis Risk Solutions can create a more seamless method of delivering sensitive health records while maintaining the industry's data privacy standards and helping the healthcare and insurance communities improve and protect people's lives."

Innovative technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Human API enables patients to easily provide their care teams with access to the critical health information they need to make more informed decisions to improve care and helps consumers provide the important healthcare data insurance companies need to more quickly and easily offer life insurance.

"We are incredibly excited about what our combined vision can deliver for the industries and partners we serve. LexisNexis Risk Solutions can help accelerate the path Human API has been on to solve deep and complex industry challenges and serve the foundational needs of consumers and enterprises," added Andrei Pop, CEO of Human API, part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

About RELX
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £51.7bn/€58.5bn/$64.4bn.

About Human API
Human API's Health Intelligence Platform connects and converts health data into actionable intelligence that accelerates underwriting, improves placement rates, and creates better customer experiences. The company's platform is powered by a robust and comprehensive data network which includes access to electronic health records (EHR) networks, health information exchanges (HIEs), patient portals, and traditional APS retrieval partners. Coupled with smart evidence orchestration capabilities that optimize for the best data retrieval paths and a reporting engine that presents useful information to underwriters at the right time, Human API's solution is helping leading carriers easily access and use health data to transform underwriting and customer experiences. To learn more, visit HumanAPI.co.

Media Contacts:
Regina Haas
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Phone: +1.678.896.1463
[email protected]

Syed Shabbir
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Phone: +1.816.572.7709
[email protected]

