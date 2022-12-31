IMAX® AND CINEMEX LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP WITH SIX NEW IMAX LOCATIONS IN MEXICO

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023

First-Time Collaboration Delivers Most Significant Expansion of The IMAX Experience Across Mexico in a Decade

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinemex, a leading Mexican exhibitor, and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced a dynamic new partnership, headlined by an agreement for six new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems across key locations in Mexico. The deal will bring the IMAX Experience to the Cinemex network for the first time across several key cities in the country, with the first systems expected to open to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023.

imax_corporation_logo.jpg

IMAX's collaboration with Cinemex marks the most significant expansion in Mexico since 2013, delivering a landmark expansion in the country with a brand-new partnership. The announcement was made today at the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference in Las Vegas.

"At Cinemex, we are committed to bringing our guests the best in larger-than-life cinematic and entertainment experiences," said Javier Reyes Moctezuma, Film Programming and Content Director at Cinemex. "That is why we are thrilled to partner with IMAX – they are too, in our business, to deliver to audiences exciting experiences that bring film to life in the fullest."

"Cinemex is a strong, longstanding exhibitor in Mexico and we're excited to collaborate to bring The IMAX Experience to audiences in the market as its box office momentum surges, most recently with the remarkable performance of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "This landmark deal with a new partner marks our largest recent expansion in Mexico, and highlights the huge demand worldwide from moviegoing audiences for premium experiences."

Cinemex celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of the company's founding this year, which was built around the idea of revolutionizing the Mexican cinema experience with multiplexes and stadium-type venues. The company continues this spirit of innovation by combining unique architecture and differentiated customer services to offer a premium moviegoing experience across nearly three thousand screens in the country.

Cinemex's six new theatres will be split between four locations in Mexico City and two currently unannounced locations. These will all be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced theatre experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser delivers crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio. These new IMAX with Laser screens will be set apart by the ground-breaking 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology, delivering brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.  Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX systems (1,633 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 71 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

About Cinemex

Cinemex owns 325 complexes, almost 3 thousand screens in 104 cities in Mexico. Cinemex was founded in 1995 with the aim of revolutionizing the film industry in Mexico. It was a pioneer in installing multiplex complexes and stadium-type venues to meet the needs of its spectators. Currently it continues to offer innovative concepts for its audience such as Cinemex Platino, Cinemex Premium and recently Cinemex Market. It has different formats such as 2D, 3D and ATMOS.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Jennifer Horsley
[email protected]
212.821.0154

Media:
Mark Jafar
[email protected]
212.821.0102

favicon.png?sn=NY80802&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-and-cinemex-launch-partnership-with-six-new-imax-locations-in-mexico-301807130.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY80802&Transmission_Id=202304251300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY80802&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.