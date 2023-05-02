Aware's Biometric Authentication Solutions Take Center Stage at Fintech Americas 2023

58 minutes ago
World-Class Company to Demonstrate Best-in-Class Solutions Enabling Frictionless, Secure User Interactions

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Fintech Americas Miami 2023! show, taking place May 4 - 5 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, is being billed as “a unique opportunity to share with the very best people in the financial services industry in LATAM.” That’s why it’s an ideal opportunity for banking and fintech organizations to meet with Aware, Inc. ( AWRE), at booth 407C, to understand the benefits of the company’s industry-leading authentication platforms, which includes the largest portfolio of biometric solutions in the world.

“For LATAM-based banking and fintech companies (both large and small) who want to solve the problems associated with enrollment, trusted transactions and identity management, Aware has the perfect solutions for them,” says Alessandro Chiarini, SVP of Enterprise Authentication at Aware.

Whether it’s digital onboarding to help sign up new customers; secure and convenient authentication to reduce fraudulent access to accounts; layered step-up authentication to add extra protection to high-value transactions; or a passwordless solution to improve the customer experience - Aware has an extensive portfolio, proven over the course of 30 years in the business and based on diverse operational datasets from around the world. Perhaps most critically, as cyber hackers grow even more sophisticated, Aware’s in-house R&D teams can work with enterprise customers in near-real time to thwart new attack vectors.

“The theme of this year’s show is, ‘the age of digital transformation is ending, to be followed by the age of infinite adaptation.’ Increasingly, digital banks and fintechs are realizing they are never truly finished with digital transformation. Instead, organizations need to constantly innovate and adapt in order to stay one step ahead of the market and upend the competition,” continues Chiarini. “One key way to do this is through offering biometric authentication, which is the fastest, easiest and most reliable security approach for users’ financial transactions.”

Aware’s solutions bring a wide range of features to the market including liveness detection, which provides an added layer of security and protection. Aware offers solutions and expertise to enterprises that are heavily regulated and need an on-premise and highly customizable biometric authentication solution. The company also has a SaaS-based solution ideal for small to midsize businesses, which offers identity verification, multifactor authentication and multi-modal biometrics in a single, low-code platform.

To learn more about Aware’s solutions, book an onsite meeting or stop by booth 407C. To learn more without attending Fintech Americas, book a virtual meeting.

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from all over the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning
Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect; ii) a significant commercial market for biometrics technology may not develop, and if it does, we may not be successful in that market; iii) the biometrics market may not experience significant growth or our products may not achieve broad acceptance; iv) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; and v) our business is subject to rapid technological change. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT
Company Contact        
Gina Rodrigues        
Aware, Inc.        
781-687-0300        
[email protected]

