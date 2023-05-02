BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Fintech Americas Miami 2023! show, taking place May 4 - 5 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, is being billed as “a unique opportunity to share with the very best people in the financial services industry in LATAM.” That’s why it’s an ideal opportunity for banking and fintech organizations to meet with Aware, Inc. ( AWRE), at booth 407C, to understand the benefits of the company’s industry-leading authentication platforms, which includes the largest portfolio of biometric solutions in the world.

“For LATAM-based banking and fintech companies (both large and small) who want to solve the problems associated with enrollment, trusted transactions and identity management, Aware has the perfect solutions for them,” says Alessandro Chiarini, SVP of Enterprise Authentication at Aware.

Whether it’s digital onboarding to help sign up new customers; secure and convenient authentication to reduce fraudulent access to accounts; layered step-up authentication to add extra protection to high-value transactions; or a passwordless solution to improve the customer experience - Aware has an extensive portfolio, proven over the course of 30 years in the business and based on diverse operational datasets from around the world. Perhaps most critically, as cyber hackers grow even more sophisticated, Aware’s in-house R&D teams can work with enterprise customers in near-real time to thwart new attack vectors.

“The theme of this year’s show is, ‘the age of digital transformation is ending, to be followed by the age of infinite adaptation.’ Increasingly, digital banks and fintechs are realizing they are never truly finished with digital transformation. Instead, organizations need to constantly innovate and adapt in order to stay one step ahead of the market and upend the competition,” continues Chiarini. “One key way to do this is through offering biometric authentication, which is the fastest, easiest and most reliable security approach for users’ financial transactions.”

Aware’s solutions bring a wide range of features to the market including liveness detection, which provides an added layer of security and protection. Aware offers solutions and expertise to enterprises that are heavily regulated and need an on-premise and highly customizable biometric authentication solution. The company also has a SaaS-based solution ideal for small to midsize businesses, which offers identity verification, multifactor authentication and multi-modal biometrics in a single, low-code platform.

To learn more about Aware’s solutions, book an onsite meeting or stop by booth 407C. To learn more without attending Fintech Americas, book a virtual meeting.

