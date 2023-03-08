NETJETS SUED BY PILOT UNION

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2023

NJASAP accuses luxury jet carrier of suppressing workplace speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP), the labor organization representing the 3,000-plus pilots employed by Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) NetJets, Inc., filed a complaint against the luxury jet carrier in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The lawsuit accuses NetJets of attempting to suppress union-related pilot speech in violation of federal labor law.

NJASAP__NetJets_pilots_picket_across_from_the_company_headquarters_in_Columbus_on_April_19__2023.jpg

NJASAP filed the lawsuit after NetJets threatened to discipline pilots for referring customers to the Union's website.

NJASAP filed the lawsuit yesterday in response to NetJets's threat to discipline or to discharge pilots for referring aircraft owners and customers to the union's www.GenuineQS.com website when they ask questions about contract negotiations. The Union website provides visitors with information about the sustained U.S. pilot shortage, the status of negotiations between the parties and how career earnings at NetJets compare to the airlines.

On March 8, 2023, NetJets Chief Operating Officer Alan Bobo sent an email to NetJets pilots accusing them of violating the carrier's work rules. Union representatives asked NetJets how pilots should respond if they are asked questions about contract negotiations and related issues. But NetJets refused to respond to the union's questions and did not lift the ban on speaking about the website.

"The aircraft owners and customers we fly engage our pilots in conversations every day, including about their jobs and a wide variety of other topics," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "It is only natural that they would ask us for basic information about our current labor dispute when they see picketers. Referring to a union website is a professional and legal way to respond to their questions. We believe NetJet's discriminatory ban on union-related speech is unprofessional and illegal."

While prohibiting pilots from speaking about the union website, NetJets President of Sales, Marketing and Service Patrick Gallagher, on April 19, sent an email to hundreds of NetJets employees claiming the pilot union's leadership is out of touch with its members.

Gallagher's email, sent the same day that more than 350 NetJets pilots engaged in an informational picket at the air carrier's Columbus, Ohio headquarters, also accuses NJASAP and unions at unnamed airlines of raising safety issues "when negotiations heat up" as part of what he referred to as "the union playbook." In the lawsuit, NJASAP calls these allegations false, reckless, and part of a campaign to undermine the pilot union and its elected leadership in violation of the Railway Labor Act.

"NJASAP stands ready to resolve our disputes with NetJets in the best interest of pilots, the company we work for and the people who depend on us for world class safety and service," Leroux said. "What we will not stand for is an attack on our members' workplace speech rights or their federally protected right to elect union leaders without management interference."

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

NJASAP__More_than_350_pilots_their_family_members_and_fellow_NetJets_peers_and_Union_members_repres.jpg

NJASAP__NJASAP_members_and_their_families_smash_another_record.jpg

NJASAP_v1_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DC81003&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netjets-sued-by-pilot-union-301807318.html

SOURCE NJASAP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC81003&Transmission_Id=202304251435PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC81003&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.