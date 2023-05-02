Smart Eye's Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

Smart Eye's CFO, Martin Bjuve, leaves the company.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / (

STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9, Financial) Smart Eye AB, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Martin Bjuve has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue a new opportunity. Martin Bjuve, who has been Smart Eye's CFO since November 2022, will leave his position on April 25, 2023.

The process for recruitment of a new permanent CFO is ongoing. In the meantime, Marina Drazic, Group Financial Controller of Smart Eye, will be acting as the company's interim CFO.

"I want to thank Martin Bjuve for his contributions to Smart Eye and wish him the very best for the future," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Until the recruitment of a new permanent CFO is completed, I feel confident that the company is in good hands with Marina Drazic as interim CFO. After several years as Smart Eye's Group Financial Controller, she knows the company well and is highly qualified to take on the role."

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.aifor more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

