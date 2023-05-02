The Dura Fast-40 is the Official Ball for 2023 National Pickleball Partnerships

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / National Pickleball and ONIX Pickleball are pleased to announce a formal partnership for 2023 National Pickleball tournaments. The ONIX Dura Fast-40 will continue to be the Official Ball of all National Pickleball tournaments as National Pickleball and ONIX continue to support and invest in amateur tournament play.

"We recognized very early that the Dura Fast-40 was the tournament ball of choice and have worked with ONIX Pickleball since our first event in 2019. Since then, they have provided balls for all of our tournaments, and this partnership solidifies our mutual commitment to raising the bar for the amateur experience," said Seth Burleigh, COO of Advanced Sports Media. "We are excited that players will be able to purchase ONIX products at a discounted price to prepare themselves for success."

The ball of choice for players and top tournaments, the Dura Fast-40 uses a patented hole pattern machined directly into a single seamless piece resulting in a game ball with perfect bounce, speed, and superior flight characteristics. Optimized for outdoor play and windy conditions, the Dura ball is USA Pickleball Association/IFP tested and approved for tournament play.

"At ONIX, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with National Pickleball with the Dura Fast-40 as the official ball," said Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "We are proud to have the preferred pickleball ball in the game and to continue our efforts of growing the sport."

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since the founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL PICKLEBALL

National Pickleball is part of Advanced Sports Media Group, a media and events company with over 15 years of experience. We specialize in creating exceptional tournaments for amateurs, focusing on a positive player experience and maximum sponsorship exposure. In 2023, National Pickleball has 21 tournaments across 11 states, expecting to serve over 8,500 players. More information can be found at nationalpickleball.com.

