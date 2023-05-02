NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Northern Trust



Northern Trust's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts are global and led by its leadership teams across the world. This strategy has placed conversations on DE&I and LGBTQ+ inclusion in our business and people priorities at the very top of our list.

We were honored to co-present and sponsor the 2023 PFIP - Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride CEO Forum in Manila, Philippines - an executive session around transformative allyship and the role of corporates in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

Coy Macaspac-Ordonez,CPA, Northern Trust Country Executive - Philippines, was one of the panelists during the event. Other delegates included senior leaders from top firms and employers of choice from major industry organizations across the Philippines.

"From our longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, we understand that LGBTQ+ inclusion should be driven with support and accountability from the top. While we have done a lot of meaningful work in this space, we are cognizant that there is still more we can do in shaping inclusive workplaces for diverse gender identities within and outside of our organization. Therefore, we are proud of this partnership with the Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride and the broader corporate pride community."

You can discover more about our People and our Inclusive culture here.

