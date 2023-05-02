Climbing for a Cause: Firefighters From Marathon Take On LA's Famed Memorial Coliseum

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation106f654e-e51b-4274-866e-5b8ac39f6f56.png

(l-r) LAR firefighters Mike Martinez Jr., Esteban Esqueda, Michelle Lee and Brian Santos outside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

  • For the second year in a row, firefighters from Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery took part in the Fight For Air Climb at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
  • In its 16th year, the unique event which challenges participants to climb hundreds of stairs in the coliseum to raise money and awareness for the American Lung Association.
  • The proceeds raised support lung disease research, educational programs and advocacy efforts.

Firefighters from Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this year to take part in a unique climbing event, Fight For Air Climb, that challenges people to take the stairs at iconic venues.

In February, members of the refinery's fire department took part in the 16th annual event along with hundreds of other participants to raise money and awareness for the American Lung Association's mission to end lung diseases, including COVID-19.

"It was an honor to take part in an event like this to not only raise money, but also awareness for those suffering from lung disease," said Mike Martinez Sr., who along with his son, Mike Martinez Jr., both firefighters at the Los Angeles refinery, climbed the coliseum stairs for a second year in a row.

"There's something about that feeling when you reach the top, knowing that's how someone battling lung disease might feel like every day."

For this father-son duo, the climb is personal. "Lung cancer took my father in 2016," said Martinez Sr. "Participating helps me carry on his legacy, with my son climbing alongside to remember his grandfather."

The Martinezes were joined by first-time participants from Marathon Charlie Vanisi, Brian Santos, Esteban Esqueda and Michelle Lee, all of whom completed the 2,500-step climb. Some of them did it in their full firefighter gear.

"There's something about that feeling when you reach the top, knowing that's how someone battling lung disease might feel like every day," said Lee. "Individually, I can only do so much monetarily but having the support of our company made the climb's purpose that much more worth it."

For a second year in a row, the Los Angeles refinery made a $3,000 donation to the cause as a sponsor of the event.

The Los Angeles refinery fire department, which has 150 firefighters, is not only trained to respond to a potential emergency event at the facility, but they also provide training and assistance to local fire departments.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751191/Climbing-for-a-Cause-Firefighters-From-Marathon-Take-On-LAs-Famed-Memorial-Coliseum

img.ashx?id=751191

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.