DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET, dial in information as follows: 877-407-0989 Conference ID No. 13738400

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows: 877-660-6853 Conference ID No: 13738400

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

