GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)( FRA:SE9, Financial) Mats Benjaminsson is appointed new CFO at Smart Eye.

Smart Eye AB today announced the appointment of Mats Benjaminsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2023. Mats Benjaminsson acted as Smart Eye's interim CFO between October 2022 and December 2022 and will now be taking on the position permanently.

As CFO, Mats Benjaminsson will play a key role in the development of the company, leading Smart Eye's global finance organization and processes. He will be a member of the Executive Management Team and will be based in Smart Eye's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I am pleased to welcome Mats Benjaminsson back to Smart Eye, this time in a permanent position," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "During his time as interim CFO, Mats was a great asset to Smart Eye. He already knows the company very well, and we are thrilled to once again have him contribute his valuable experience and deep financial expertise as we continue to grow momentum in our Automotive and Behavioral Research business areas."

"I am very excited to be returning to Smart Eye", said Mats Benjaminsson, new CFO at Smart Eye. "The company is currently in a very beneficial position in both its Automotive and Behavioral Research business areas, and I am looking forward to keep working together with the financial team and the rest of the organization as Smart Eye enters this next phase of profitable growth."

Mats Benjaminsson has over 30 years of financial experience, holding key positions at companies such as Telia, and in consulting roles at Ericsson, Getinge AB, and BNP Paribas Cardif. He has previously also been CFO at SKF Sverige and Sjöson AB, and interim CFO at Midroc Rodoverken AB, Elektroautomatik AB and Smart Eye AB.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: [email protected]

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.aifor more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Smart Eye appoints Mats Benjaminsson as new Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751198/Smart-Eye-Appoints-Mats-Benjaminsson-as-New-Chief-Financial-Officer



