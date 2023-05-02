NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / American Airlines

At American Airlines Hangar 2 on the north side of Chicago O'Hare International Airport, a team of aspiring aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) Chicago campus have been hard at work practicing for the 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC). Under mentorship from two seasoned American Airlines AMTs, the team has been preparing to go head-to-head with other student teams from across the country in more than 25 events. American is sponsoring the AIM team as part of its ongoing partnership with the school to train the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals.

This year's AMC, held in Atlanta April 18-20, is in conjunction with Aviation Week's MRO Americas and brings together teams from schools, airlines, military, general aviation, repair and maintenance organizations and space to compete against each other in real-life maintenance scenarios. In addition to the AIM student team, American is sponsoring six teams of aviation maintenance professionals from around the system along with two additional student teams.

