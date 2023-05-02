Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. ( SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One’s website.

About Snap One
As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Karr
Director, Public Relations & Events
[email protected]

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

