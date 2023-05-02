Elgin, IL, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. ( JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 operating results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Third quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIad489fbb711148d29e1dc5446941a0aa

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own uniquie PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese®brand names.