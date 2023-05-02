NI (Nasdaq: NATI) (“NI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Given the pending acquisition of NI by Emerson, NI will not host an earnings conference call for first quarter results or provide future guidance.

About NI

At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

