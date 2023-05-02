Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health") (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today announced it will report First Quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate via telephone, please pre-register at this link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including dial-in number, conference number, and personal code that can be used to access the call.

A webcast of the earnings call may also be accessed via Bright Health’s Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com. The company suggests participants for the conference call dial in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. A recording of the earnings call and presentation will be available on Bright Health’s Investor Relations page following the call.

