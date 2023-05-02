The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on August 11, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2023.

About The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics Company

The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics company – which is to be renamed during the second quarter of 2023 – provides end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease and discover new and more personalized drugs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005745/en/

