AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced it has officially launched the AMC Entertainment Visa Card. AMC Stubs members can+now+apply+for+the+AMC+Entertainment+Visa+Card to earn accelerated AMC Stubs points on all their purchases at approximately 600 AMC Theatres across the country, on groceries and gas, and all other purchases using the card.*

In partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and Deserve, an innovative credit card technology platform, the AMC Entertainment Visa Card is the only co-branded movie theatre credit card in the United States.

The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is also the only credit card that earns in-theatre rewards wherever it’s used. The AMC Stubs points that cardholders earn with every purchase is in addition to AMC Stubs points already earned at AMC Theatres as an AMC Stubs Insider, Premiere or A-List Member.

AMC Entertainment Visa Card users earn 50 AMC Stubs points per $1 spent at AMC Theatres and on the AMC app and website. Cardholders also earn 20 AMC Stubs points per $1 spent on dining, groceries, and gas; and 10 AMC Stubs points per $1 spent on all other purchases.*

For every 5,000 AMC Stubs points earned, AMC Stubs members can earn $5 AMC Stubs rewards, which can be used on all concession items like popcorn, Coca-Cola products, and AMC Dine-In & Feature Fare menu items. Additionally, AMC Stubs A-List and Premiere members can use their AMC Stubs rewards for free or discounted movie tickets, including for the latest blockbusters in premium formats like Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC, PRIME at AMC and Laser at AMC.*

To celebrate the launch of the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, new cardholders who spend at least $50 during the first three months will enjoy an extra $50 in AMC Stubs Bonus Bucks to spend on their next trip to the movies, within 90 days of receiving the reward.**

“The AMC Entertainment Visa Card offers an incredible value proposition for AMC moviegoers. Turning everyday purchases into AMC Stubs points that accelerate rewards earned toward concessions – plus tickets for our A-List and Premiere members – offers broad appeal to moviegoers both frequent and casual,” said Eliot Hamlisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. “The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is a perfect extension of our AMC Stubs program, not only serving to remind our guests about their passion for moviegoing each time they take the card out of their wallet, but also rewarding Stubs Members for purchases at 44 million Visa-accepting merchant locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.”

To power the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, AMC partnered with Deserve, an innovative fintech company transforming credit cards into software that utilizes a mobile-first approach and is cloud-native.

To apply today for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, guests can visit: AMCTheatres.com%2Fvisa.

The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is only available to AMC Stubs members. For more information and to sign up for AMC Stubs, visit: AMCTheatres.com%2Famcstubs.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Deserve, Inc.

Deserve Inc. is a leading mobile-first credit card platform built on a cloud-native and API-enabled architecture, which allows partners to offer superior personalized experiences for cardholders. We partner with financial institutions, fintechs, lenders, and merchant co-brands. Deserve Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and is a venture-backed fintech whose investors include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Mastercard, Visa, Sallie Mae, Ally Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.deserve.com for more information.

*Review the Rewards and Cardholder Agreement Terms and Conditions for comprehensive information on the AMC Entertainment Visa Card.

Subject to credit approval. Must be an AMC Stubs loyalty member to apply. The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is Powered by Deserve, Inc. and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

**Must be an AMC Stubs® loyalty member to apply for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card and earn rewards; new cardholder incentive offer has maximum value $50 delivered in AMC Entertainment Card Bonus Bucks. A-List and Premiere members can redeem for tickets or up to $50 in concessions. Insiders can only redeem for up to $50 in concessions. $50 Bonus Bucks will be delivered to the AMC Stubs member following the monthly account statement that includes the qualifying transactions in which the cardholder has spent a total of $50 or more on the Account. Offer expires 90 days from issuance. Valid at AMC Theatres in USA only; no cash back or cash value.

