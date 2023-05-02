Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings First Quarter 2023 Call

When: Tuesday,May 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F953165439 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.forgeglobal.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005066/en/