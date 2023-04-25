April 25, 2023 - Triton International Limited ( NYSE:TRTN, Financial) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 earnings before market open on May 2, 2023.

As previously announced on April 12, 2023, Triton has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure. In light of the pending transaction, Triton will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its first quarter results.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

