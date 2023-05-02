Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. ( FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference, which is taking place May 2, 2023, at the Nasdaq Headquarters in New York City. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Fireside chat date and time: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 1:30 p.m. ET

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Please find a link to the panel here.

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for up to 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. For more information about Foghorn, visit our website at www.foghorntx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)
[email protected]

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)
[email protected]

Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)
[email protected]

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)
[email protected]

