Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

42 minutes ago
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5195 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 10177683. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 16, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call available on the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are engaged in actively managing and operating a core group of those companies. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. Cannae’s current operating interests include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), in which Cannae holds 79 Million shares or 18% interest, and Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), in which Cannae owns 52.5 Million shares representing a 10% interest. Cannae also holds 5 Million shares, or 3%, of Ceridian HCM Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDAY), 27 Million shares, or 24%, of System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), and 3.4 Million shares, or 6% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE). Cannae’s other principal operating holdings include Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns 32%, Computer Services, Inc., of which Cannae owns 9% and Black Knight Football & Entertainment, LP, of which Cannae owns approximately 50%.

