MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.52 per share, an increase of 4% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 9% compound annual growth rate since 2011.

The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf said: “Reflecting our financial strength, we are pleased to increase our common stock dividend by 4%. Our strong free cash flow generation allows us to invest in profitable growth and return capital to our shareholders with the goal of driving long-term value creation.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

