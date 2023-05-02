BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 888-428-7458 (toll-free) or 862-298-0702 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13738143. To access the webcast replay, visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.bigbear.ai.

The earnings press release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https%3A%2F%2Fir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai's mission is to deliver clarity for the world's most complex decisions. BigBear.ai's AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three core markets: global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems and cyber. BigBear.ai's customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as complex manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare, all rely on BigBear.ai's solutions to empower leaders to decide on the best possible scenario by creating order from complex data, identifying blind spots, and building predictive outcomes.

