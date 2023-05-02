Sensus Healthcare to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. , April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Upon registration participants will receive a unique dial in number that will permit them to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing, 1-844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the following link, which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available until June 3rd, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 1356425 – followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
[email protected]

