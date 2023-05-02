Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conferenceon Wednesday, May 31st, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005828/en/