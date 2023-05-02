Singular Genomics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ( OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at investor.singulargenomics.com, in the Presentations & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

