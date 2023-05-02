PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents ($.25) per share, payable on June 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005871/en/

