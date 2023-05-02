The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) awarded Skyline Champion with the 2023 Modular Housing Design Award for the sixth consecutive year. This award recognizes Skyline Champion’s leadership in design and quality across the factory-built housing industry.

“On behalf of our dedicated and talented team members, we are honored to receive the 2023 MHI Modular Housing Design Award,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “At Skyline Champion we strive to push the envelope of what is possible in homebuilding, by consistently building high quality, innovative products that delight the hardworking customers we serve.”

Three of Skyline Champion’s customers received MHI Awards. Homes Direct of Chandler, Arizona, Retail Sales Center of the Year – West; Flagship Communities, Retail Sales Center of the Year – East, and Community Operator and Impact Project of the Year; and ELS Properties as Land-Lease Community of the Year – West, and ELS’s Colony Cove of Ellenton, Florida, for Leadership in Sustainability. These award-winning customers reflect Skyline Champion’s diversity of homes, capabilities, and collaborative approach to growth.

Skyline Champion’s 2023 MHI Modular Housing Design Award-winning home is the Marietta Cape

View the exterior of the Marietta Cape here.

Built by Champion Modular’s All American Homes in Strattanville, PA, this gorgeous cape style home is set on a rural wooded lot in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and over 1920 sq. feet of living space, with an additional 1,100 sq. feet of unfinished, habitable attic space as a blank canvas. The Marietta Cape offers numerous ways to enjoy the quiet serenity of nature from home. Designed for entertaining, the open concept floor plan highlights a spectacular kitchen featuring quartz countertops, designer hardwood floors, an oversized (4'x 5') two-tier kitchen island and oak hardwood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and designer light fixtures complete the space.

The plan opens to a casual dining area and cozy living room, featuring a 3-window configuration overlooking a full-length deck. The 1st floor main suite provides an oversized walk-in shower with custom tile work, an expansive vanity with quartz top and a large walk-in closet with abundant shelving. An additional bedroom on the main level can double as a den or office. The fully finished lower level includes 3 bedrooms, a living room, and utility with access to an onsite constructed oversized garage.

Watch a testimonial video of this home here.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes

%3Cb%3Ewww.championhomes.com+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

%3Cb%3Ewww.excelhomes.com+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

%3Cb%3Ewww.skylinehomes.com+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

w%3Cb%3Eww.genesishomes.com%3C%2Fb%3E

Park Model RVs

%3Cb%3Ewww.%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3Eathenspark%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E.com+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

%3Cb%3Ewww.shoreparkrvs.com%3C%2Fb%3E

Star Fleet Trucking

%3Cb%3Ewww.starfleettrucking.com%3C%2Fb%3E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006086/en/