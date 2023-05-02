BRP+Group%2C+Inc.+%28%22BRP+Group%22%29 (NASDAQ: BRP) today announced that Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer at Ally Financial Inc. (“Ally”), has been nominated as a director for election at BRP Group’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on June 5, 2023. BRP Group also announced that Phil Casey, who has served on BRP Group’s Board of Directors (“Board”) and as Audit Committee Chair since its initial public offering, will be retiring from the Board when his term expires at the Annual Meeting. BRP Group and its Board express its gratitude to Mr. Casey for his leadership, sage counsel, financial acumen, and dedication to BRP Group and its shareholders throughout his tenure on the Board, which reflected his more than 50-year career as a leader and a professional.

"Sathish will bring extensive experience in digital and technology transformation to our Board, and we are fortunate and honored to have another industry leader join our dynamic and diverse Board," said Lowry Baldwin, Chairman of the Board. "As BRP continues to transform our business into a transcendent insurance and risk management brand, we will benefit from Sathish’s unique experiences and perspectives. He has a proven track record of modernizing processes, teams and technology resulting in transformative business outcomes across multiple companies in financial services, e-commerce, airline operations, reservations, and inventory management arenas. He will bring these valuable insights and knowledge to our Board and help us further accelerate our progress.”

Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and Director, said, "The nomination of Sathish to our Board further demonstrates our focus on attracting outstanding independent leaders to join us in our pursuit of innovating the industry and supporting our clients through outstanding advisory services and vanguard technology and resources. As we pursue our vision of being regarded as the preeminent insurance advisory firm and building out the insurance distribution platform of the future, we gain tremendous breadth and depth of business acumen across multiple industries from the leaders on our Board."

In his current role, Mr. Muthukrishnan is responsible for advancing Ally’s technical and digital capabilities, including cyber security and infrastructure, and accelerating the company’s growth and evolution as a leader in the digital financial services sector. Previously, he served as the Chief Digital and Information Officer for Honeywell Aerospace, a division of Honeywell International. Prior to Honeywell Aerospace, Mr. Muthukrishnan held several leadership roles at American Express.

Mr. Muthukrishnan graduated from the University of Madras with a degree in engineering specializing in computer science. He is a member of the Advisory Board of WIT International, a member of the MMA Chief Digital Officers Board, and a member of the Board for Road to Hire.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BRP Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in BRP Group’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

