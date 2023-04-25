PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the first quarter 2023 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 274-8461 domestically or (203) 518-9814 internationally. The Conference ID is METCQ123. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4201413/12766A730FF4853B09F057D36552AEB5.

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com .

POINT OF CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] or 859-244-7455

