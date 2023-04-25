Riley Permian Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., April 25, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release financial and operating results for its first quarter on May 8, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close.

Riley_Exploration_Permian_Logo.jpg

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 330-2214
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 960-0161
  • Conference ID number 5405646

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until May 23, 2023 by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (800) 770-2030
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (647) 362-9199
  • Conference ID number 5405646

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Rick D' Angelo
405-438-0126
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA80914&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301807344.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA80914&Transmission_Id=202304251605PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA80914&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.