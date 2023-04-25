Otis Announces 17.2 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.34 per Share

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 25, 2023

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share of Otis' common stock, which represents a 17.2% increase. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

"With confidence in our Service-driven strategy, which drives consistent cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce this increase in our dividend," said Judy Marks, Otis Chair, CEO and President. "This progress is a direct reflection of the importance we place on disciplined capital allocation and our commitments to Otis stakeholders."

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Cautionary Statement
This release includes statements related to anticipated earnings, cash flow and dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The payment and amount of future dividends could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability or costs (including the recent tightening of credit conditions), levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues, natural disasters and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) risks associated with indebtedness; (3) challenges in the development and production of new products and services; and (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations and political conditions in countries in which we operate, including the effect of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between the U.S. and China, and other factors beyond our control. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Katy Padgett

Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047

+1-860-676-6011

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE81134&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-announces-17-2-percent-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-to-0-34-per-share-301807435.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE81134&Transmission_Id=202304251605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE81134&DateId=20230425
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.