NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD

DATE PAYMENT

DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 05/04/2023 05/05/2023 05/19/2023 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 05/04/2023 05/05/2023 05/19/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income



















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

