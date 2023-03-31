Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,379.05189(1)

$0.34476(1)

May 12

June 15

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,408.44078(1)

$14.08441(1)

May 12(2)

June 15

Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$2,036.34078(1)

$20.36341(1)

May 12

June 15

Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

May 12

June 15(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

May 12

June 1

Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9)

$618.75

$24.75

May 12

June 1(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

May 12

June 1



Notes:


(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths
position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share
for Series I are $1,379.05188888888889 and $0.34476297222222, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per
share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,408.44077777777778 and $14.08440777777778, respectively. Rounded to the
fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series L are $2,036.34077777777778 and
$20.36340777777778, respectively.

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase
Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2023.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL81162&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301807456.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL81162&Transmission_Id=202304251615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL81162&DateId=20230425
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.