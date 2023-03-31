Comerica Declares Dividends; Announces Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DALLAS, April 25, 2023

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents ($0.71) per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable July 1, 2023, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Earlier in the day, Comerica held its annual meeting of shareholders. Comerica shareholders elected the following directors to its Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Nancy Avila

Jennifer H. Sampson

Michael E. Collins

Barbara R. Smith

Roger A. Cregg

Robert S. Taubman

Curtis C. Farmer

Reginald M. Turner, Jr.

Jacqueline P. Kane

Nina G. Vaca

Derek J. Kerr

Michael G. Van de Ven

Richard G. Lindner


Full biographies and company affiliations for all directors can be found in the Proxy Statement.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm; approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation; and recommended, through a non-binding advisory vote, that the frequency with which shareholders are to be presented with advisory proposals approving executive compensation should be every year.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

