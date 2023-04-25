Markel names Amandeep Dhillon Managing Director, Global Head of Catastrophe and Exposure Management

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., April 25, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Amandeep Dhillon has joined as Managing Director, Global Head of Catastrophe and Exposure Management.

Amandeep_Dhillon.jpg

In this role, Dhillon will lead Markel's approach to catastrophe and exposure management across the company's global insurance and reinsurance platform and across all lines of coverage, including property and marine, casualty, cyber, and professional liability.

"Accelerating Markel's catastrophe and exposure management capabilities across the platform is a strategic priority, and Amandeep Dhillon's extensive experience will bring tremendous value to the organization," said Guenter Kryszon, Global Executive Underwriting Officer, Property, for Markel. "His leadership will help Markel enhance current methodologies and develop bespoke solutions."

Dhillon has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance business, working in multiple areas including catastrophe risk management and ceded reinsurance.

Dhillon will be based in Markel's Glen Allen, Virginia office and will report to Kryszon.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.

markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH80855&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-names-amandeep-dhillon-managing-director-global-head-of-catastrophe-and-exposure-management-301807292.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH80855&Transmission_Id=202304251630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH80855&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.