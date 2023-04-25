CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2023 first quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 5806932. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake's website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.




