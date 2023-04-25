SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER SHARE

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on May 17, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2023. A comparable distribution of $0.05 per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates. All future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by Select's Board of Directors.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

Contacts:

Select Energy Services

Chris George – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability

(713) 296-1073

[email protected]


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA79858&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-05-per-share-301806636.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

