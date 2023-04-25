Scripps appoints Brian Joyce VP and GM of KMGH in Denver

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Brian Joyce to the role of vice president and general manager for KMGH, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Denver, effective May 8.

The_EW_Scripps_Company_Brian_Joyce.jpg

Joyce has served as vice president and general manager at KPAX, Scripps' CBS affiliate in Missoula, Montana, since January 2021. Prior to that, he served as director of sales at KMGH and at Scripps-owned KGUN in Tucson, Arizona. He has more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting, including positions in news, programming and in sports anchoring and reporting. His last on-air role was in 2007 as a sports reporter at KUSA in Denver.

"Brian is a newsroom leader with the proven ability to drive meaningful results for station audiences and advertisers while also developing a team culture of empathy and inclusiveness," said Senior Vice President of Local Media Dean Littleton. "He understands the Denver community well through his experience serving it with on-air and sales roles, and I know he'll be a terrific leader to the Denver7 teams. His career growth across several Scripps stations is a great example of the commitment Scripps is making to employee development and leadership."

During his tenure at KPAX, Joyce cultivated a culture of collaboration across all operational, financial and administrative areas and maintained relationships with viewers and advertisers across the state of Montana.

"I'm proud of the work our team at KPAX has accomplished over the last two years, and I know they'll continue to serve the Western Montana communities well," said Joyce. "As I return to KMGH, I'm looking forward to learning from the Denver7 team as we explore new ways to connect our audiences with the news and information they need to be informed and engaged."

Joyce has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Oklahoma State University and has furthered his education with executive leadership training from The Wharton School of Business. During his time in Missoula, he was a key leader in developing Scripps' partnership with the Big Sky Conference, which enabled Montana and Montana State football to be seen across the whole state on broadcast television. Joyce also serves on the Montana Broadcasters Association Board.

Joyce replaces Littleton, who Scripps tapped earlier this month to oversee its portfolio of local stations as senior vice president of Local Media.

Media contact: Michael Perry, (513) 259-4718, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Scripps_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL81347&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-appoints-brian-joyce-vp-and-gm-of-kmgh-in-denver-301807447.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL81347&Transmission_Id=202304251630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL81347&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.