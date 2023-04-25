PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Brian Joyce to the role of vice president and general manager for KMGH, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Denver, effective May 8.

Joyce has served as vice president and general manager at KPAX, Scripps' CBS affiliate in Missoula, Montana, since January 2021. Prior to that, he served as director of sales at KMGH and at Scripps-owned KGUN in Tucson, Arizona. He has more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting, including positions in news, programming and in sports anchoring and reporting. His last on-air role was in 2007 as a sports reporter at KUSA in Denver.

"Brian is a newsroom leader with the proven ability to drive meaningful results for station audiences and advertisers while also developing a team culture of empathy and inclusiveness," said Senior Vice President of Local Media Dean Littleton. "He understands the Denver community well through his experience serving it with on-air and sales roles, and I know he'll be a terrific leader to the Denver7 teams. His career growth across several Scripps stations is a great example of the commitment Scripps is making to employee development and leadership."

During his tenure at KPAX, Joyce cultivated a culture of collaboration across all operational, financial and administrative areas and maintained relationships with viewers and advertisers across the state of Montana.

"I'm proud of the work our team at KPAX has accomplished over the last two years, and I know they'll continue to serve the Western Montana communities well," said Joyce. "As I return to KMGH, I'm looking forward to learning from the Denver7 team as we explore new ways to connect our audiences with the news and information they need to be informed and engaged."

Joyce has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Oklahoma State University and has furthered his education with executive leadership training from The Wharton School of Business. During his time in Missoula, he was a key leader in developing Scripps' partnership with the Big Sky Conference, which enabled Montana and Montana State football to be seen across the whole state on broadcast television. Joyce also serves on the Montana Broadcasters Association Board.

Joyce replaces Littleton, who Scripps tapped earlier this month to oversee its portfolio of local stations as senior vice president of Local Media.

Media contact: Michael Perry, (513) 259-4718, [email protected]

