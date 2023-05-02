Federman & Sherwood announces investigation into claims that CVS has lied to Oklahomans about their prescriptions. Yesterday, the Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma’s lawmakers said CVS Caremark (the largest Pharmacy Benefit Managers operating in Oklahoma) sent letters to Oklahoma customers saying Caremark can only fill 30-day prescriptions under Oklahoma law and its mail order pharmacy could not operate in the state. The legislature said these letters were misleading and untrue.

As part of a settlement with the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, CVS Caremark was to write to its customers and explain the State of Oklahoma had not outlawed long-term prescription refills as CVS had previously told them. Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said the company, rather than clarify, just spread more misinformation with its latest round of correspondence.

If you received a letter and want to discuss this action, please contact:

