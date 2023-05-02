Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2023, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 25, 2023.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

L. Jay Cross

218,041,737

99.89%

248,555

0.11%

Gordon A.M. Currie

215,872,025

98.89%

2,418,267

1.11%

Rael L. Diamond

218,057,130

99.89%

233,162

0.11%

Graeme M. Eadie

207,644,833

95.12%

10,645,459

4.88%

Diane Kazarian

218,151,854

99.94%

138,438

0.06%

Karen Kinsley

218,003,641

99.87%

286,651

0.13%

R. Michael Latimer

217,772,703

99.76%

517,589

0.24%

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

217,709,666

99.73%

580,626

0.27%

Dale R. Ponder

218,083,675

99.91%

206,617

0.09%

Qi Tang

218,097,543

99.91%

192,749

0.09%

Cornell Wright

217,331,940

99.56%

958,352

0.44%

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

L. Jay Cross

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Gordon A.M. Currie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Rael L. Diamond

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Graeme M. Eadie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Diane Kazarian

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Karen Kinsley

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

R. Michael Latimer

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Dale R. Ponder

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Qi Tang

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Cornell Wright

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230425006124r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006124/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.