Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2023, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 25, 2023.
The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
Votes Against
|
L. Jay Cross
|
218,041,737
|
99.89%
|
248,555
0.11%
|
Gordon A.M. Currie
|
215,872,025
|
98.89%
|
2,418,267
1.11%
|
Rael L. Diamond
|
218,057,130
|
99.89%
|
233,162
0.11%
|
Graeme M. Eadie
|
207,644,833
|
95.12%
|
10,645,459
4.88%
|
Diane Kazarian
|
218,151,854
|
99.94%
|
138,438
0.06%
|
Karen Kinsley
|
218,003,641
|
99.87%
|
286,651
0.13%
|
R. Michael Latimer
|
217,772,703
|
99.76%
|
517,589
0.24%
|
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
|
217,709,666
|
99.73%
|
580,626
0.27%
|
Dale R. Ponder
|
218,083,675
|
99.91%
|
206,617
0.09%
|
Qi Tang
|
218,097,543
|
99.91%
|
192,749
0.09%
|
Cornell Wright
|
217,331,940
|
99.56%
|
958,352
0.44%
Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
Votes Against
|
L. Jay Cross
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Gordon A.M. Currie
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Rael L. Diamond
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Graeme M. Eadie
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Diane Kazarian
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Karen Kinsley
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
R. Michael Latimer
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Dale R. Ponder
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Qi Tang
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
|
Cornell Wright
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
Nil
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high quality commercial and residential properties.
We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.
For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
