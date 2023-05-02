Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 17, 2023, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 25, 2023.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against L. Jay Cross 218,041,737 99.89% 248,555 0.11% Gordon A.M. Currie 215,872,025 98.89% 2,418,267 1.11% Rael L. Diamond 218,057,130 99.89% 233,162 0.11% Graeme M. Eadie 207,644,833 95.12% 10,645,459 4.88% Diane Kazarian 218,151,854 99.94% 138,438 0.06% Karen Kinsley 218,003,641 99.87% 286,651 0.13% R. Michael Latimer 217,772,703 99.76% 517,589 0.24% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 217,709,666 99.73% 580,626 0.27% Dale R. Ponder 218,083,675 99.91% 206,617 0.09% Qi Tang 218,097,543 99.91% 192,749 0.09% Cornell Wright 217,331,940 99.56% 958,352 0.44%

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against L. Jay Cross 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Gordon A.M. Currie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Rael L. Diamond 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Graeme M. Eadie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Diane Kazarian 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Karen Kinsley 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil R. Michael Latimer 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Nancy H.O. Lockhart 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Dale R. Ponder 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Qi Tang 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Cornell Wright 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

