PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE: BORR) (NYSE: BORR) today announced that Mr Daniel Rabun has been appointed as a Director of the Company by the Board to fill an existing vacancy with effect from 25th April 2023.

Mr. Rabun brings extensive industry experience in the energy services sector to the Company, including service as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ensco plc, an offshore drilling services company from 2007 until his retirement in May 2015. Prior to joining Ensco, Mr. Rabun was a partner with the international law firm of Baker & McKenzie LLP, where he provided legal advice to oil and gas companies.

Mr. Rabun has served on the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance and Nomination Committee of Golar LNG Ltd since February 2015 and served as the non-executive Chairman from September 2015 to September 2017. He has also served on the Board of Directors of APA Corporation (formerly known as Apache Corporation) since May 2015, where he is currently a member of the Corporate Responsibility, Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee. In May 2018, Mr. Rabun became Chairman of the Board and a member of the Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominations Committee of ChampionX Corporation. Mr. Rabun holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern Methodist University and has been a certified public accountant since 1976. Mr. Rabun is a United States Citizen and a resident of Texas, U.S.A.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--appointment-of-director-301807510.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited