Borr Drilling Limited - Appointment of Director

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE: BORR) (NYSE: BORR) today announced that Mr Daniel Rabun has been appointed as a Director of the Company by the Board to fill an existing vacancy with effect from 25th April 2023.

Mr. Rabun brings extensive industry experience in the energy services sector to the Company, including service as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ensco plc, an offshore drilling services company from 2007 until his retirement in May 2015. Prior to joining Ensco, Mr. Rabun was a partner with the international law firm of Baker & McKenzie LLP, where he provided legal advice to oil and gas companies.

Mr. Rabun has served on the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance and Nomination Committee of Golar LNG Ltd since February 2015 and served as the non-executive Chairman from September 2015 to September 2017. He has also served on the Board of Directors of APA Corporation (formerly known as Apache Corporation) since May 2015, where he is currently a member of the Corporate Responsibility, Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee. In May 2018, Mr. Rabun became Chairman of the Board and a member of the Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominations Committee of ChampionX Corporation. Mr. Rabun holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern Methodist University and has been a certified public accountant since 1976. Mr. Rabun is a United States Citizen and a resident of Texas, U.S.A.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

favicon.png?sn=IO81398&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--appointment-of-director-301807510.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO81398&Transmission_Id=202304251716PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO81398&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.