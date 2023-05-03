Flenorl Joins Renasant Boards

2 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Renasant Corporation (RNST: NASDAQ) (the “Company”) announced that Rose Flenorl has been elected to both the Company and Renasant Bank Boards of Directors. Flenorl currently serves as Manager of Global Citizenship at FedEx Corporation, where she has been instrumental in the design and execution of the company’s major citizenship initiatives. She oversees citizenship initiatives in the areas of Global Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Logistics, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion including multi-million-dollar grants, events and employee engagement activities.

“We are excited to welcome Rose to our board and very much look forward to her input, knowledge and leadership,” said Renasant Executive Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. ”We believe Rose’s proven expertise in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and corporate leadership will add considerable value and depth to both our board and company.”

Flenorl’s career spans 30 years and includes work in marketing, communications, and corporate social responsibility. Most recently, she led the team that designed and launched FedEx’s $5 million commitment to HBCUs. She also oversaw the launch of the company’s first ever E-Commerce Learning Lab for women and minority small business owners.

Flenorl is an active community leader in Memphis and at the national level. She has served on the West Tennessee Advisory Board for Renasant Bank since 2016. She represents FedEx on the Conference Board Corporate Social Responsibility Council and the National Civil Rights Museum Board of Directors.

Her outstanding professional and philanthropic achievements have earned her numerous prestigious awards and honors, including the Salvation Army Partner in Mission Award, the Memphis Grizzlies Community Hero Award, the Girls Scouts “One Smart Cookie” Award, the Tennessee Women in NAACP Frances Dancy Hooks Award, the National SCLC President’s Award and recognition as a Dress for Success Worldwide honoree.

Flenorl is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, and has been inducted into both the Ole Miss Student Hall of Fame and the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

