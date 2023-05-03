Olo Inc. (OLO) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation of Olo Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Olo Inc. (: OLO) to evaluate whether they breached fiduciary duties to Olo and its shareholders. Olo provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States.

If you would like more information about our investigation into Olo Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Olo Inc. (

OLO, Financial) Failed to Disclose Key Metrics Regarding its Relationship with Subway to Shareholders

According to a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against the Company, on February 12, 2020, Olo announced a partnership with Subway® restaurants (“Subway”) to enable Subway’s more than 20,000 U.S.-based restaurants to handle digital orders from third-party “marketplaces” such as Uber Eats or DoorDash.

On August 10, 2021, Olo reported that it ended the second quarter of 2021 with approximately 74,000 active locations, which represented a 30% increase over the same period in the prior year. The Company’s reported active locations included approximately 15,000 Subway locations, which eventually represented approximately 20% of the Company’s reported active locations. As Olo reported increasing active locations, its stock price soared to trade above $45 per share.

However, during the class period, defendants misled investors as to the Company’s success by citing active locations figures that included Subway locations that would imminently cease using the Company’s services and by failing to disclose that Subway would be ending its relationship with Olo. After markets closed on August 11, 2022, Olo reported its results for the second quarter of 2022 and reduced its guidance for full-year 2022. Olo also revealed that 2,500 Subway locations had begun to directly integrate with third-party marketplaces and that the remaining 15,000 Subway locations would be removed from the Company’s active locations count in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. In a stunning admission, the Company acknowledged that the previously undisclosed Subway exodus had been known internally throughout the class period. On this news, the price of Olo stock fell approximately 36%, to close at $8.26 per share on August 12, 2022, erasing more than $480 million in shareholder value.

On April 10, 2023, the Court denied defendants' motion to dismiss the complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Olo Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas
Robbins LLP
5040 Shoreham Place
San Diego, CA 92122
[email protected]
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/
ti?nf=ODgyNTU1OCM1NTU3MzQ1IzIwMTExNjQ=
Robbins-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.