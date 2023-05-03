Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a partnership with leading global robot manufacturer Doosan Robotics and its parent company Doosan Corporation, both Seoul-based entities and members of the historic summit in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 70th anniversary of the U.S. – South Korea alliance.

Rockwell and Doosan officials join South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-Yang at the official signing ceremony. Pictured from left to right are: Yong Ha Lee, Regional Director, Korea, Rockwell Automation; Ed Moreland, Vice President, Government Affairs and External Communications, Rockwell Automation; Minister Lee Chang-Yang, South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy; Hongsung Moon, President and Chief Business Officer, Doosan Corporation; William Junghoon Ryu, Chief Executive Officer, Doosan Robotics. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement signing ceremony, which was led by South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-Yang, took place today at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. Doosan Corporation President & Chief Business Officer Hongsung Moon and Doosan Robotics Chief Executive Officer William Junghoon Ryu are accompanying South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials in the United States for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. In addition to marking the historic anniversary, this is the first state visit to the U.S. by a South Korean leader since 2011.

“All of you present here know that this year marks a very special year, as it's the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Korea,” Minister Lee said through an interpreter at the signing ceremony.

“Our two countries are broadening and deepening bilateral engagement,” Minister Lee added, “to include bilateral partnership in advanced industries and technologies as well.”

The ceremony celebrated 23 MOUs between U.S. and South Korean entities. Rockwell and Doosan agreed to focus on further integrating the companies’ robots and controllers, as well as developing robotic and other technologies for automation facilities, smart factory construction, and other applications for their customers globally. Doosan Robotics will become a long-term robot supplier for Rockwell’s manufacturing operations, while Rockwell will provide automation solutions for Doosan, a holding company offering a wide range of products around the world.

“We are proud to sign this strategic agreement with Doosan during their historic visit to Washington,” said Rockwell’s Ed Moreland, vice president, Government Affairs and External Communications, who welcomed Doosan officials along with Rockwell’s Yong Ha Lee, regional director, Korea. “Rockwell and Doosan look forward to working together to provide cutting-edge products and services that will make our customers around the world even more resilient, agile, and sustainable.”

Rockwell+Automation+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Doosan Corporation, established in 1896, has been a part of people's lives worldwide for 127 years. Doosan is now expanding its business focus from power generation and compact construction equipment to the areas of robotics and semiconductors. Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Corporation, develops innovative technology and offers a variety of collaborative robot solutions, including manufacturing and service. More information about Doosan Corporation and Doosan Robotics is available at www.doosan.com%2Fen and www.doosanrobotics.com%2Fen.

