YANTAI, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RemeGen Co., Ltd. ("RemeGen" or "the Company") (9995.HK, SHA: 688331), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, is celebrating World Intellectual Property Day 2023 which falls on April 26, the theme of which mirrors the critical importance RemeGen places on intellectual property rights (IPR) for its accelerated innovation and creativity.

Fang Jianmin, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of RemeGen, commented, "Every day, and especially on World Intellectual Property Day, RemeGen is hyper aware of the critical role that IP plays in driving innovation and growth in the biotech space. Due to the highly challenging nature of the biopharmaceutical industry, high quality management is critical which means it is absolutely vital that RemeGen has the highest technical barriers in place through the protection of our research and development intellectual property. Our cutting-edge R+D has been awarded numerous patents and trademarks, which is testament to our continuous efforts to advance the field and we hope that by protecting our valuable intellectual assets, we can simultaneously foster a culture of creativity and ingenuity for all within the company."

The huge importance RemeGen attaches to research and development is clearly evident in its R+D investment which increased by over 38% in the last year with a total of 19 new invention patents added and 105 obtained. From a product perspective, RemeGen's Telitacicept (RC18), a proprietary novel fusion protein to treat autoimmune diseases, saw a total of 11 authorized patents in more than 20 countries or regions with more than 24 patents in the application stages as of the same date. Meanwhile, the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and dual-antibody (Hibody) platforms saw 28 new patent applications added by December 31, 2022, rounding off a highly successful year of patents for RemeGen's products and platforms.

RemeGen has set up a special intellectual property department, formed a comprehensive intellectual property protection system in terms of patent and trade secret management, and initiated a number of important intellectual property management systems including a Patent Management System and Business Secret Management System. The Company continues to carry out multi-theme, global multi-regional patent configurations for its various important research and development achievements and has constructed a globally competitive patent moat for pipeline products and technology platforms.

RemeGen will continue to strengthen the protection of its intellectual property rights, and steadfastly promote the patent application and patent protection of R+D projects in major global markets based on the strong belief that robust intellectual property protection not only benefits RemeGen's development but also promotes the progress of the broader global scientific community.

About RemeGen Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, RemeGen (9995.HK, SHA: 688331) is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China committed to providing solutions to the unmet clinical needs of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses. RemeGen has research laboratories and offices throughout China and the United States. The company is committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated biologic drugs of significant clinical value in the key therapeutic areas of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases.

For more details, please visit: www.remegen.cn

