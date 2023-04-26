TrinaTracker obtains independent SuperTrack technical assessment report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), announces it has received an independent technical analysis report from an internationally renowned third party for its SuperTrack technology. The report reviewed the SuperTrack technology and estimated its potential impact on project generation. The report states that TrinaTracker SuperTrack has the potential to increase solar power plant production by 3.06%.

FINAL_Trina_Tracker_LCOE_Study_Report___3_14_2023_marked_by_AZ_Page1.jpg

According to the report, SuperTrack smart tracking methodology was reviewed, and production estimates for a 100MW hypothetical project in Campina, Spain was performed. The report states that the SuperTrack technology has the capability to increase solar plant power generation through capturing diffuse light during cloudy conditions and reducing row-on-row shading on project sites with undulating terrain.

SuperTrack is an intelligent, self-adjusting smart tracker control system designed by TrinaTracker, which applies SBA and STA algorithms to correct for shading caused by sloped terrain and capture diffuse light under cloudy conditions. As more projects are built on complex terrain areas, using SuperTrack on standard solar tracking projects will significantly increase power generation. Additionally, the report states that the SuperTrack methodology is verified as logical and consistent with other advanced tracking algorithms used within the industry.

The analysis utilized PVsyst to model SuperTrack's impact on generation. Given that PVsyst's treatment of single-axis trackers is mainly based on a flat site without adequately considering the power loss due to row-to-row shading, the third party computes the effects of the slopes in each direction using separate PVsyst runs. Using this methodology, the report estimates that the potential generation gain using SuperTrack technology is approximately 3.06%. The result is similar to TrinaTracker's own data of 3.28% simulated by self-developed software SEB.

The report also calculated LCOE differences between a typical single-axis tracking PV system and a PV system with SuperTrack based on the 100MW Campina, Spain demonstration project. As a result, the report states that with SuperTrack technology, project LCOE has the potential to decrease by $1.25/MWh, which is equivalent to 2.79%.

Dr. Sun Kai, Head of Smart Tracker Control System said "TrinaTracker is glad to see SuperTrack technology validated by independent analysis as logical, highly reliable and advanced within the industry. We will continuously make all efforts to innovate the smart tracking technology and provide the most reliable and highly value-added solution to our clients all around the world."

favicon.png?sn=CN80265&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinatracker-obtains-independent-supertrack-technical-assessment-report-301806918.html

SOURCE TrinaTracker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN80265&Transmission_Id=202304260300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN80265&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.