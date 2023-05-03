NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (“Relmada” or the “Company”) (: RLMD) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



Before market opened on October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Relmada revealed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that “[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017.”

Following this news, Relmada’s stock price fell nearly 80% to close at $6.48 per share on October 13, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

