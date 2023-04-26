HARLEY-DAVIDSON INTRODUCES ALL-NEW CVO™ MOTORCYCLES

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2023

Limited Mid-Year CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® Models Will Debut at Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ and 120th Anniversary Events

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1999, Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) motorcycles have been an aspirational collection of limited-production motorcycles that deliver the ultimate in refinement of styling, design, craftsmanship and attention to detail, along with top-of-the-line performance. Over the decades, Harley-Davidson designers and engineers have thoughtfully evolved these motorcycles, introducing incremental improvements to further enhance the riding experience, while carefully respecting their heritage and position as icons within the hearts and minds of enthusiasts around the world.

Today, Harley-Davidson announces two new 2023 CVO motorcycles with exclusive and dramatic new visual designs, advanced technology, and dynamic performance, the details of which will be announced on June 7, 2023, with the official premiere of the all-new 2023 CVO Street Glide® and CVO Road Glide®. For more information, visit www.h-d.com/ourfutureisreal.

"With the introduction of the all-new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, we've completely reimagined two of Harley-Davidson's most iconic motorcycles and redefined the boundaries of CVO in the process," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level. The new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide break the mold and reset the bar for the pinnacle Harley-Davidson riding experience."

"These all-new and unquestionably Harley-Davidson designs bring a cohesive and dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags," said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director, commenting on the design of the new motorcycles. "Achieving a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior, the design of these CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models are revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution. Like all Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, these new models are meant to instill a sense of timeless desire."

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide®
The all-new batwing fairing featured on the 2023 CVO™ Street Glide® model offers an evolved profile exhibiting a faster overall gesture and more swept windshield. Undercuts beneath the headlamp are more pronounced, and turn indicators are integrated as opposed to external units. While the iconic "T" shape of the batwing fairing is retained, the silhouette and graphic outline have been modernized with updated surfacing, and the new fairing integrates in design with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The "Omega-shaped" signature light provides instant recognition of the new model and turns signals are seamlessly integrated into the left and right lamp elements.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Road Glide®
The all-new CVO™ Road Glide® model fairing presents an aggressive update to the MY22 "sharknose" design and integrates with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The single LED headlamp has a wide, horizonal shape, yet appears to have twin elements, recalling a key feature of all previous Road Glide® model fairings and turn signal lamps are integrated within the outer portions of the signature lighting.

Both models feature:

  • Dramatic new visual designs
  • New Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine
  • All-new suspension
  • All-new infotainment system
  • Offered with two paint/finish options

Further details will be announced on June 7, 2023. For more information, visit www.h-d.com/ourfutureisreal.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and gear, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

